Charles William Redick, age 96, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Feb. 18, 2020 at Carlin House, Logan, Ohio.
Charles was born Oct. 14, 1923 in Logan, Ohio, to Arthur Clifton Redick and Martha M. Hopkins.
He was a 1942 graduate of Logan High School; served in the US Army Engineers in the South Pacific during WWII; retired from the US Postal Service in 1983; member of the First Church of Christ in Logan; loved traveling and eating out; and loved The Carlin House.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews, including Karen Walker and Karen Lawhorn.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Allene Whitcraft Redick; sisters, Geraldine Hunter and Norma Poling; brother, Donald Redick; brothers-in-law, Eugene Hunter, Gerald Hampshire, John Huffines, Thurman Anderson, Clyde, Lester, Leonard, Robert and Harry Whitcraft; and sisters-in-law, Lillian Hampshire Huffines, Marilyn Whitcraft, Mae Whitcraft, Irene Whitcraft, and Mary Lou Whitcraft.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Mark Barrell officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio. A graveside military service will be held by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be observed on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. , and on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to time of service.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the Carlin House and Interim Hospice. The family suggests donations can be made to Interim Healthcare R.M.C., 300 West Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 250 Worthington, Ohio 43085.
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020