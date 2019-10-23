Home

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
Charlotte A. Bauman

Charlotte A. Bauman Obituary
Charlotte Ann "Toot" Bauman, 72, of Shade, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at OSU Medical Center. She was born April 29, 1947, in McArthur, the daughter of the late Floyd J. and Myrtle Nichols Mitchell.
She was a retired Athens County Librarian, and a member of Cornerstone Church.
Charlotte is survived by children, David (Christine) Wilson and Fred (Kelly) Wilson, both of Logan, and Shaunna (Greg) Dexter of Circleville; grandchildren, Cassandra, Billy, John, Kyra, Jeremiah, Mikayla, Melanie, and Jamey; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Christian, Noah, and Ben; sisters, Mary Young of Shade, Beck Irvin of Springfield, Joan (Bill) Roe of Jackson, Betty (Bill) Humprey of Logan, Jeannie Haddix of McArthur, and Marilyn Massie of Jackson; brothers, Emmett (Marsha) Mitchell of Zanesville, Richard Mitchell of McArthur, Jerry (Lynn) Mitchell and Jack (Kory) Mitchell both of Logan, Paul (Tammy) Dryden) Mitchell of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded by her husband, Daniel F. Bauman; brother, Roy Dean; and great-granddaughter, Aurora Rose Rutter.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Hayes officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. As per her wishes cremation will follow services.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
