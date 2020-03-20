Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte A.Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte A.Thomas


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte A.Thomas Obituary
Charlotte A. Whitcraft Thomas, 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Regional Health Center in Findlay, Ohio.
She was born on May 30, 1939 to Wayne and Ruth Whitcraft.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Mark McKitrick, of Lima, Ohio; and her sister, Kathy (John) Redman, of Findlay, Ohio; her niece, Carrie (Mitch) Hammond and their children Sam Griffith, Melina Hammond and Nickolas Hammond; her nephew, David (Kari) Redman and their children Jackson Redman and Wyatt Redman, all of which reside in Findlay.
Charlotte was a 1957 graduate of Logan High School and of Lancaster Business School. She worked in the Columbus area in the field of medical malpractice for over 30 years before moving to Findlay 20 years ago to be closer to family.
Charlotte was a dedicated advocate for animals, but especially loved her cats.
In consideration of Charlotte's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -