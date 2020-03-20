|
Charlotte A. Whitcraft Thomas, 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Regional Health Center in Findlay, Ohio.
She was born on May 30, 1939 to Wayne and Ruth Whitcraft.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Mark McKitrick, of Lima, Ohio; and her sister, Kathy (John) Redman, of Findlay, Ohio; her niece, Carrie (Mitch) Hammond and their children Sam Griffith, Melina Hammond and Nickolas Hammond; her nephew, David (Kari) Redman and their children Jackson Redman and Wyatt Redman, all of which reside in Findlay.
Charlotte was a 1957 graduate of Logan High School and of Lancaster Business School. She worked in the Columbus area in the field of medical malpractice for over 30 years before moving to Findlay 20 years ago to be closer to family.
Charlotte was a dedicated advocate for animals, but especially loved her cats.
In consideration of Charlotte's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020