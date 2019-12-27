Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Cheri L. Daubenmire

Cheri L. Daubenmire Obituary
Cheri Lee Daubenmire, age 67, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Dec. 25, 2019 at River Valley Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Cheri was born Dec. 20, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio, to Orville Yates and Mary Margaret "Peggy" (Richards) Yates Cook.
She was a member of the Voice of Faith Temple of Logan. Cheri worked as a waitress for many years in restaurants, worked for a suicide crisis hotline, receptionist, and did some babysitting. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom for a time and was a mom to the neighborhood children. She would get the children together for Christmas caroling and hot cocoa. She adored her grandchildren; loved to travel; and loved the Lord and was passionate about spreading His word with anyone.
Surviving is the love of her life and husband of 48 1/2 years, Doug L. Daubenmire; best friend and loving daughter, Mendy (Danny Jr.) Bentley of Lancaster; grandchildren, Billy (Lisa Merk) Yokich and Bailey (Jaylan Sykes) Yokich, both of Lancaster; God-daughter, Jenny Flory of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and her children, Andrew Flory, Gabrielle Flory, and Dylan Hartley; brother, Rodney (Tonya) Yates of Logan; special cousins, Victor and Cecil Wells of Lancaster; friends, Kenny and Janet Delong of Lancaster; and her loving Chihuahua Tinker; nieces and nephew, Joshua, Misty, and Mariah.
Cheri was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Filmore Ashcraft officiating.
Burial will be in Stukey Cemetery, Sugar Grove.
Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 from 11 a.m. to time of service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019
