Cherry G. Perry, age 87, of Munising, Michigan, and formerly of Logan, Ohio, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Medilodge of Munising.

She was born in Hocking County, Ohio on April 6, 1931 to Floyd and Lola (Sheets) Brown and grew up on her family farm.

Cherry married Robert "Bob" Perry on Feb. 12, 1952 and together they raised their two daughters. She worked in bookkeeping and accounting for many years, working at The Beverly, Smith Brothers Hardware, and Hughes Peters in Columbus. Cherry enjoyed gardening and sewing with her sewing circle at the Gillie Center in Columbus. In 2012, she moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, to be closer to her daughter.

Cherry is survived by her daughters, Ronda (Tonya Hill) Lehman of Conway, Arkansas, and Starla (Steve) Goings of Munising; grandchildren, Steffanie Goings of Tampa, Florida, and Nickolas Goings of Munising; siblings, Novella Huffer, Carol Cherry, and Serena (Don) Collins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lola; husband, Bob; siblings, Crystal McLin, Richard Brown, Jay Brown, and Lee Brown.

Visitation will be held at the Caradaras Funeral Home, 183 East Second Street, Logan, Ohio, on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Cherry's graveside services will be at the Grandview Cemetery in Bremen at 3 p.m.

Her obituary and online guestbook may be viewed and signed at bowermanfuneralhome.net Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary