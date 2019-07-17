Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Clara E. Flood

Clara E. Flood Obituary
Clara E. Flood, age 87, of Logan, Ohio, passed away July 17, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Clara was born July 17, 1932 in Hocking County, Ohio to Clyde Boals and Ida (Lewis) Boals. She was a sales clerk for Saving Hardware for 16 years; and was a member of the Ladies of the Moose.
Surviving are her children, Carolyn (Rodney) Lehman, Brenda (Don) Downs, and Ronald (Vicky) Flood, all of Logan; grandchildren, Brad Flood, Melissa (Jason) Atkins, Cara (Jacob) Bookman, Shaun (Jennifer) Lehman, and Joey Downs; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Cailin, Quinn, and Albany Lehman, Ellie Hughes, Kallie Atkins, and Cainan and Caprice Bookman; and several nieces and nephews.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Lee Flood, who passed away April 1, 2016; and siblings, Alfred Boals, Danny Boals, and Irene Lavey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the funeral home. A Moose service will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on July 18, 2019
