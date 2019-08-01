Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence D. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence D. Williams Obituary
Clarence David "Gemini" Williams was born June 6, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois.
He passed away in his residence on Aug. 1, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with cancer.
Surviving are his mother, Mildred Hackathorn; father-in-law, Donald Lehman; significant other, Diane Buckhardt; special friends, Robin "Rob" Yale and Floyd Steiner; sister, Cynthia Marchand; niece, Amanda (Scott) Sible; nephews, Jeremy and Kenneth Morlock; four great-nephews; two great-nieces; children, Brittany Ellison, Brandy Ellison, Therese Buckhardt, Stacey Buckhardt, and Casey Buckhardt; and grandchildren, Kassidy, Landin, and Jayce.
He was a beloved son, loving father, and attentive "GG". We all know he is probably already fishing in the biggest lake up there. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.
Calling hours will be observed from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now