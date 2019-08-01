|
|
Clarence David "Gemini" Williams was born June 6, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois.
He passed away in his residence on Aug. 1, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with cancer.
Surviving are his mother, Mildred Hackathorn; father-in-law, Donald Lehman; significant other, Diane Buckhardt; special friends, Robin "Rob" Yale and Floyd Steiner; sister, Cynthia Marchand; niece, Amanda (Scott) Sible; nephews, Jeremy and Kenneth Morlock; four great-nephews; two great-nieces; children, Brittany Ellison, Brandy Ellison, Therese Buckhardt, Stacey Buckhardt, and Casey Buckhardt; and grandchildren, Kassidy, Landin, and Jayce.
He was a beloved son, loving father, and attentive "GG". We all know he is probably already fishing in the biggest lake up there. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.
Calling hours will be observed from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019