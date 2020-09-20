1/1
Clark Thomas Fuerstenberger
{ "" }
Clark Thomas Fuerstenberger 1944- 2020 Clark Thomas Fuerstenberger, 75 of Bar Nunn, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.

He was born to the late Tom and Juanita Fuerstenberger. Clark graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1963, and he received a degree in Business Management from LaSalle University and became a Master Electrician. He married Virginia Forsythe in October of 1965.

Clark served in the National Guard as a cook for many years, then owned Little Duffy Restaurant and then moved back to Cheyenne Wyoming to help with family business, Tom Signs. After that he worked for electrical company's and retired from LG Electric.

Clark is survived by his wife, Virginia; 3 children, Kim (Steve) Nelson of Alaska, Michelle(Gannett) Soresnen of Bar Nunn, Wyoming and Bart (Bonnie) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; he also has 6 - grandchildren, Don, Sarah, Mathew, Lance, Chace and Mark; with a 1 - great granddaughter Autom.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Juanita; younger brother, Gary; and daughter Barbara McGuire.

To send condolences or to leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerCasper.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
