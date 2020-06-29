Claude Proctor Jr.
1935 - 2020
Claude Proctor Jr., 84, of Logan, Ohio passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 7, 1935 in Logan, Ohio, he was the son of the late Claude Harry and Ester Marie (Cummans) Proctor Sr.
Claude attended Logan High School. He was a Peacetime U.S. Army Veteran. Claude was a longtime tanker truck driver for the Bazell Oil Company in Logan, Ohio. He was a member of the First Church of Christ.
Claude is survived by his loving wife, Pat Lou (Mowery) Proctor; two sons, Charles E. Proctor and Gregory A. (Lisa) Proctor, both of Logan, Ohio; one daughter, Claudette Sue (David) Roush of Logan, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Misty (Chad) Armstrong, Chaz (Jamie) Proctor, Cody (Kirsten) Proctor, Gregory Eric (Stacey) Proctor, David Kyle (Brandy) Roush, Cory (Heaven) Proctor, Brittney (Dan) Gillespie and Kierra Saxton; 17 great-grandchildren, Kobie, Kayden, Kameron, Keyton, Payzli, Nykya, Sawyer, Jase, Cooper, Bently, Maddy, Brianna, Lexi, Corah, Lisa, Macey and Kylee; one sister, Carol Jones of Columbus, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Josephine Proctor of Logan, Ohio, Pauline Proctor of Castleburry, Florida, and Helen Proctor of Newark, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Timmothy Brian of Orlando, Florida, and Eugene Mowery of Danville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Claude was preceded in death by four brothers, Wendell, Waldo, Harry and Charles Proctor; six sisters, Shirley Bryan, Linda Sellers, Mona Alexander, Betty Alexander, Regenia Proctor and Wanda Green.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Mark E. Barrell officiating.
Burial will follow in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Good-Hope Township, Hocking County, Ohio where a military service will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
