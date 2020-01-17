|
Cody Anderson, 20, of Vinton County, left this temporary world to be home with Jesus on Jan. 13, 2020. He was born into this life Dec. 28, 1999.
In addition to his fiancÃ©, Haylee Murphy, Cody is survived by his parents, Tracy and Randi Jo Anderson; along with two brothers, Dustin and Brady Anderson, all of Vinton County. He is also survived by grandparents, Patty and Frank Davis of South Bloomingville, Tammy Seymour of Frankfort, Roger Seymour of Vinton County, and Richard (Dorthy) Hagerty of Chillicothe; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by two grandpa's, Fredrick Anderson of South Perry, and Scott Hamer of Wellston; along with several great-grandparents.
Cody was a Vinton County student and graduated from Pickaway Ross welding program in 2018. He had a witty sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and a full beard. He was complimented often for being very polite and having deep respect for the elderly. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars. He was active in youth group at The Well ministries during middle and high school years.
Services are under the direction of Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Cody can be viewed, along with his cousin Kyle Stuller, at Outreach North, 303 W. High St., McArthur, Friday 4-8 p.m. And at Calvary Assembly of God, 63849 US-50, McArthur Saturday 12-1 p.m. with services officiated by JB King at 1.
Following the funeral services, food will be held at Outreach North.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the youth program at Outreach North at 6533 state Route 327, Jackson, Ohio 45640.
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020