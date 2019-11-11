Home

Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Cody Poling
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Cody C. Poling


1985 - 2019
Cody C. Poling Obituary
Cody Caleb Poling, 33, of Columbus, formerly of Logan, sadly passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 while working in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born Nov. 25, 1985 in Logan, Ohio, son of Bart A. Poling of Logan and Angela Bookman Poling of Lancaster. 
Cody was a member of Union Local #429 and a former member of Union Local #1353.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Andrea (David Crouch) Poling of Maui, Hawaii; nephew, Silas Crouch of Maui, Hawaii; grandfather, Clarence Poling of Logan; close friend, Carol Johnson of Palm Desert, California; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. 
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. 
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
