C.P. went to be with our Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Born in his grandmother's cabin in Mullens, West Virginia in Wyoming County on Feb. 12th, 1933, he was one of 13 children and a son of the late Stewart Perry (Poley) York and Clair Rose York.
He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and papa.
He leaves behind a loving wife of 63 years, Wilma Louise York; and four children, their spouses, and seven grandchildren - Rena Jo York Stubbs (Gregg), Kathleen Lynn York Yonter, Carl Perry York (Edie), and Stewart Kerry York (Kristen). His grandchildren are Perry Michael and Brandon Dau, Carl Yonter, Chase and Carly York, and Kahlee and Quinn York.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Bill, Carl, and Roy; as well as sister-in-law, Margie Shrewsbury; and brother-in-law, Bud Mason.
His surviving siblings are Louise (Bob) Middleton, Charley (Frankie) York, Dorsey (Ron) Karl, Geneva Benton, Bonnie Blanton, Betty Edwards, Jim (Alicia) York, Richard (Katrina) York, and Karen Holsten, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Mullens High School in 1951, was recruited by and went on to play football, baseball and basketball for the Marshall Thundering Herd in Huntington, West Virginia, until a career ending knee injury sidelined him. In 1956, he was All Mid-American Conference and led the Marshall baseball team with a .396 batting average which is 13th best in school history. He was an adamant believer in the power of education and went on to get his bachelor's degree in physical education and history and his master's in school administration. He served as a teacher, and coach at Waterford High School and as a principal at Adamsville High School before taking a job as an Educational Consultant with the Division of School Finance for the State of Ohio. "Every job in education that he held; he was offered the position before he left the interview." He retired from his last post in 1992 after 36 years of service and he thoroughly enjoyed his days of retirement.
He also was a marksman in the Army, serving in the military between college and the start of his educational career.
C.P. loved sports, especially golf. He was a fierce competitor who was as tough mentally as he was physically. During his time playing he won club championships at two different golf clubs, Switzerland of Ohio Country Club and Hocking Hills Country Club. He was also a loyal WVU fan. He was an excellent bird hunter and enjoyed raising and training Brittany Spaniels. He spent many happy days in the woods with his sons and his brothers in West Virginia, Ohio, Iowa, as well as other midwestern states. If there were birds to hunt, he was "all in" and loved spending time out in nature.
He was a dedicated and loving family man, a true Christian and was always there for whomever needed him. He was a 50-year member of the Coal Valley/Montgomery Masonic Lodge and a member of the Church of Christ in Beverly, Ohio. He valued people and relationships more than any other thing in this world. Like Barnabas in the Bible, one of his true gifts was encouragement. He was a truly unique and special man to so many, and if you met him, you remembered him.
