Played a lot of golf with C when I first started playing the game. We had some fun times tracking around the course. I sure will miss our talks when I helped him with something at his house or plowed his drive way in the winter. It was always his way or the highway lol. But that was okay with me. He treated me like one of his sons and I had all the respect in the world for him because of it. My friend is gone but he will not be forgotten. Rest In Peace

Luv ya

Albe

Alan McKinley

Friend