C.P. York
1933 - 2020
C.P. went to be with our Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Born in his grandmother's cabin in Mullens, West Virginia in Wyoming County on Feb. 12th, 1933, he was one of 13 children and a son of the late Stewart Perry (Poley) York and Clair Rose York.
He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and papa.
He leaves behind a loving wife of 63 years, Wilma Louise York; and four children, their spouses, and seven grandchildren - Rena Jo York Stubbs (Gregg), Kathleen Lynn York Yonter, Carl Perry York (Edie), and Stewart Kerry York (Kristen). His grandchildren are Perry Michael and Brandon Dau, Carl Yonter, Chase and Carly York, and Kahlee and Quinn York.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Bill, Carl, and Roy; as well as sister-in-law, Margie Shrewsbury; and brother-in-law, Bud Mason.
His surviving siblings are Louise (Bob) Middleton, Charley (Frankie) York, Dorsey (Ron) Karl, Geneva Benton, Bonnie Blanton, Betty Edwards, Jim (Alicia) York, Richard (Katrina) York, and Karen Holsten, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Mullens High School in 1951, was recruited by and went on to play football, baseball and basketball for the Marshall Thundering Herd in Huntington, West Virginia, until a career ending knee injury sidelined him. In 1956, he was All Mid-American Conference and led the Marshall baseball team with a .396 batting average which is 13th best in school history. He was an adamant believer in the power of education and went on to get his bachelor's degree in physical education and history and his master's in school administration. He served as a teacher, and coach at Waterford High School and as a principal at Adamsville High School before taking a job as an Educational Consultant with the Division of School Finance for the State of Ohio. "Every job in education that he held; he was offered the position before he left the interview." He retired from his last post in 1992 after 36 years of service and he thoroughly enjoyed his days of retirement.
He also was a marksman in the Army, serving in the military between college and the start of his educational career.
C.P. loved sports, especially golf. He was a fierce competitor who was as tough mentally as he was physically. During his time playing he won club championships at two different golf clubs, Switzerland of Ohio Country Club and Hocking Hills Country Club. He was also a loyal WVU fan. He was an excellent bird hunter and enjoyed raising and training Brittany Spaniels. He spent many happy days in the woods with his sons and his brothers in West Virginia, Ohio, Iowa, as well as other midwestern states. If there were birds to hunt, he was "all in" and loved spending time out in nature.
He was a dedicated and loving family man, a true Christian and was always there for whomever needed him. He was a 50-year member of the Coal Valley/Montgomery Masonic Lodge and a member of the Church of Christ in Beverly, Ohio. He valued people and relationships more than any other thing in this world. Like Barnabas in the Bible, one of his true gifts was encouragement. He was a truly unique and special man to so many, and if you met him, you remembered him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to-be-determined and a tribute video will be posted at cardaras.com
If you would like to make a donation, in lieu of flowers, please make it in his name to the Scenic Hills Senior Center, 187 South Spring Street, Logan, Ohio, 43138.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Carl I’m thinking of you and your family and wishing you peace
Ann Hughes
July 22, 2020
So Thankful that I got the chance to know CP and spend time with him at his home 3 years ago. I so enjoyed the dinner Wilma fixed one evening which included a favorite dish of mine and CP’s: beans and cornbread and we even had some of his famous mortgage maker tomatoes to go along with the meal. So Thankful that he allowed me to call him Dad as well. I will miss you CP and know that you and God are surely sharing some great stories with each other.
Jimmy Whitaker
Friend
July 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. My prayers are with you and tears fill my eyes, heart breaks for my loved ones. Prayers for all.
Vanessa Cradic
Family
July 21, 2020
Wilma and family, So sorry for your loss. I don't know any magic words to ease your pain. I just hope that knowing that I care and will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers, will help just a little. With deepest sympathy, Sheila Wilson
Sheila Wilson
July 21, 2020
Wilma,
So sorry to learn of your husband’s passing. May treasured memories comfort you and your family.
Sincerely,
Kellie Rutter
Kellie Rutter
July 21, 2020
Played a lot of golf with C when I first started playing the game. We had some fun times tracking around the course. I sure will miss our talks when I helped him with something at his house or plowed his drive way in the winter. It was always his way or the highway lol. But that was okay with me. He treated me like one of his sons and I had all the respect in the world for him because of it. My friend is gone but he will not be forgotten. Rest In Peace
Luv ya
Albe
Alan McKinley
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Wilma and family, Heartfelt sadness for your loss love and prayers...
Terry & Sandy McKelvey
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences.
Janie Roback
Janie Roback
Coworker
