Crystal L. Myers, age 56, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 13, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Crystal was born Sept. 9, 1962 in Nelsonville, Ohio, to Sue Smith and the late Earnest "Ed" Smith.

She was a 1980 graduate of Logan High School; was Homecoming Queen and Head Majorette; enjoyed shoeing horses; was a loving and caring daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister; and she never met a stranger.

Surviving are her daughters, Lacy Myers of Logan, and Amanda Myers of Logan; grandchildren, Collin Pannell, Zoey Daubenmire, Andrew Daubenmire, and one on the way; mother, Sue Smith of Logan; sisters, Kim (Maurice) Villamarin of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Kathy Smith of Logan; brother, Chip Smith of Logan; and lifelong friend, Jerry Myers of Logan.

Crystal was preceded in death by her father Ed Smith.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Kline Memorial Church in Enterprise, Ohio with Pastor Linda Ward officiating.

Burial will be at a later date in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.

Visitation with family will be observed from 1 p.m. to the time of service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the church.

Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.

Published in Logan Daily News on June 20, 2019