Dale Calvin Howdyshell, age 76 of Logan, Ohio passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Born Aug. 16, 1943 in Logan, he was the son of the late George Dewey and Audra Fay (Deible) Howdyshell.
Dale was a Vietnam veteran having retired from the U.S. Army after having served 21 years. Dale had also formerly worked for the State of Ohio Department of Corrections. He was a member of the American Legion, a life member of the , and a member of the AMVETS Post 1776. Dale was also a member of the Hocking County Fish and Game Association.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn "Lorraine" (Bush) Howdyshell; two daughters, Audrey (Howdyshell) (Keith) Price of Logan, and Dawn (Howdyshell) (Rodger) Waldie of Logan; one son, Rodney (Angela) Howdyshell of Lancaster, Ohio; one sister, Norma J. Palmer of Logan; five grandchildren, Courtney Maguire, Amber Householder, and Christopher, Kelsey, and Jacob Waldie; and three great-grandchildren, Jayden Shoaf and Bentley and Briley Householder.
Besides his parents, Dale was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Brianna Price; three brothers; and three sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, with the Rev. Betty J. Brooks officiating.
Burial will follow in New Fairview Memorial Gardens where a military service will take place officiated by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Dale's memory may be made to the Hocking County Fish and Game Association-P.O. Box 1083, Logan, Ohio, 43138.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
