Dale Lee Holdren, age 81, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 3, 2019 at his residence, Logan, Ohio.
Dale was born June 11, 1938 in Union Furnace, Ohio, to John Holdren and Gladys Hall.
He attended Peoples Church in Logan; retired from Carborundum in Logan; after retiring he drove a truck and did auto body work.
Surviving are wife of 32 years, Marilyn Holdren; children, Dalena Holdren of Logan, Melinda Zinn of Logan, Kathy (Jerry) Mullins of Orrville, Mike (Marie) Holdren of Iowa, and Kimberly (Toby) Clark of Louisiana; brothers, David Holdren of Marshallville, and Joe Holdren of Lancaster; sisters, Phyllis "Sue" Scott of Wooster, and Dorothy (Robert) Jones of Marshallville; numerous grandchildren including Owen Cook, Olivia Holdren, Jacob Allen, Toby Willard, and Mercedes Stewart; several great-grandchildren; and special friends, Junior Fuller, Wilbur Fuller, Roger Fuller, and Francis Farrar.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Robert, John, Jim, Gayle, Prim, Mary.
A private service will be held at a later date.
The family suggests donations to FairHope Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019