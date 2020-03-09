|
Daniel Lee Brooks, age 65, of Logan, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Born Oct. 11, 1954 in Nelsonville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Daniel Thorne and LaDonna Jean (Spencer) Brooks.
Daniel worked as an auto and truck mechanic for the State of Ohio Department of Transportation having had 22 years of service. He was a life member of Logan AMVETS Post #1776. Daniel was an avid NASCAR fan.
Daniel is survived by one son, Richard Daniel (Brandy) Brooks of Malta, Ohio; three grandchildren, Seth Owen Brooks of Malta, Ohio, and Ethan Orion and Jocilyn Odessa Brooks of Logan; and one aunt, Rheta MacCombs of the Plains, Ohio.
Besides his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Jean Brooks; and fiancÃ©e, Dawna Ray Malone.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home with Joshua N. Martin officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Friends may call Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020