Danna M. Williams
Danna M. Williams 1942- 2020 Danna M. Williams, 78, of Cheyenne passed away August 1, 2020 in Cheyenne.

She was born July 17, 1942 in Lyons, Colorado to James and Dorothy Bird. She married Donald Williams on December 19, 1959 in Cheyenne. She retired from the State of Wyoming. She stayed active with the coffee group, quilter's crew, LCCC Swimming class, Pinochle group and Bunco group.

She is survived by three daughters, Jenny Williams of Cheyenne. WY, Linda Scharwath (Ronald) of New Orleans, LA and Patricia Mason (Roger) of Crestwood, KY; seven grandchildren, Alisa Grooms (Robert), Robert Scharwath (Ashlyn), Jeffrey Sutter (Erin), Matthew Scharwath (Hannah), Connor Mason, Tyler Mason, and Ruby Mason; eight great-grandchildren, Nolan, Garrett, Lincoln, Wyatt, Colby, MacKensie, Drake and Cole; and sister, Janice Drew of Riverside, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Bird; husband, Donald Williams; and siblings, James Bird, Glenna Ehlers and Marian Mervis.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to Davis Hospice Center, who provided her loving care.

Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
