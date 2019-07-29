|
|
Darlene L. (nee Hauck) Colburn, 1937-2019, our most beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, whom God bestowed upon us. His most cherished Angel on Earth grew her celestial wings and passed peacefully at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 81 years old.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, and graduate of South High School. Darlene married the love of her life, Clair M. Colburn, Jr. on Nov. 26, 1955. Clair's career path with Columbia Gas of Ohio took them throughout the state of Ohio- Hilliard, Newark, Logan, Tiffin and Steubenville.
She gave her all to family, friends and community, expecting nothing in return. She was the epitome of selfless giving and a true philanthropist. She was very proud of her four decades on volunteer work, which ranged from volunteering with United Way, Neighborhood House Daycare, YWCA, Red Cross, Y-Wives, Welcome Wagon and the Jefferson County Women's Republican Club, also serving as an election official at the polls for 30 years.
In 2015, she received the prestigious Golden Tusk Award, from the Jefferson County Republican Party. A lifetime achievement award that has only been bestowed on a handful of people.
Preceded in death by parents, Merwood 'Moe' Hauck and Hermine 'Min' (Hoover) Hauck; brother, Chef Donald E. Hauck; and son, Jeffrey A. Colburn.
Darlene is survived by her brother, Chet (Pat) Hauck; beloved children, Robin Ricker, Melody (Bruce) Tankovich, Gladys Colburn and Curt Colburn; grandchildren, Lisa (Ben) Odom, Melissa (Kent) Helser, Trevor (Beth Trenta) Tankovich, Caleb and Logan Colburn, Chapin Colburn, Stephanie Coakley, Katelyn Sampson; great-grandchildren, Patrick Kern, Matthew Odom and Taylor Tankovich; honorary daughter, Jen (Eric) Hames and their sons, Bryce and Blake. And beloved little fur grandbaby, Kody.
After 35 years in Steubenville, she moved to Pataskala, Ohio, to be closer to family. God was ever present in her life everyday and she always lived by his word. She was a proud member of Hosanna Lutheran Church Pataskala, with her great friend Charlotte Kurth. Through her journey in life, she had spread abundant love, joy and happiness. Sadly missed will be her famous sugar cookies and popcorn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Nationwide Children's Hospital Clair and Darlene Endowment and/or Ohio Health's Home Reach Hospice or Kobacker House Hospice.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from 9:30-11:30 a.m with service immediately following at O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home, 1346 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio.
Graveside service at 1 p.m. at Green Lawn Cemetery.
Darlene requested those who attend her funeral to wear bright colors.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Steubenville, Ohio.
Please contact Suzanne Kresser at 740-264-4466 for details. Darlene will always be remembered for her bright, glowing smile that could light up a room. She always said smiles are free.
