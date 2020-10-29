Darrell David Cronin, age 87, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away Oct. 26, 2020 at Some Place Like Home in Jacksonville.
Darrell was born Feb. 12, 1933 in Perry County, Ohio to Andrew Jacob and Lillie Mae Cronin. He attended Gosline School through first grade, New Lexington School for second through ninth grades and Junction City School for 10th grade. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1953 and honorably discharged in 1955, with the rank of sergeant.
Surviving are his daughter, Alicia (Scott) Campbell of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Ronald (Amanda) Cronin of Lancaster, Ohio; sister, Martha Thomas of Lancaster, Ohio; sister-in-law, Charlotte Cronin of Lancaster, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis (Rheinscheld) Cronin; parents, Lillie Mae (Dyer) Cronin and Andrew Jacob Cronin; three brothers, George, Loren, and Donald; and one sister, Irene.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct, 30.
The wearing of mask and social distancing are required.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
