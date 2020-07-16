David Alan Devore, 43, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center River Valley Campus.

David was born in Logan, Ohio, on Feb. 12, 1977.

He had worked for Cintas for many years and loved to hunt and ride ATVs. David enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys football games and passed this tradition on to his children as well. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his wife, Samantha, and their children.

David is survived by his loving wife, Samantha; children, Tristan, Xavier, and Isabella; mother, Debra Devore; father, Mike Devore; brother, Rob Smitley Jr.; grandfather, Bernard Cook; mother-in-law, Stacy Romine; as well as many aunts, cousins, and many other loving family members and friends.

David was preceded in death by his father, Rob Smitley Sr.; father-in-law, Howard Bradley Hartman; father-in-law, Kevin Romine; and grandmother, Delores Cook.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 21 at 12 p.m. at River of Life (5090 Carnes Road, Carroll).

Dignity Cremation is to take place through the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home.







