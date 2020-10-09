David Nelson is safe in the arms of Jesus - free of pain and walking again!
David Allen Nelson, age 80, of Logan, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at his residence.
Born Jan. 30, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio he was the son of the late William Alfred and Wilma Marvelle (Rogers) Nelson.
David was a U.S. Army veteran. He had worked as a banker and was a former member of the Logan Kiwanis Club.
David was a rare and gentle soul. He loved and respected all of God's creation. He loved just sitting on the deck, watching and listening to the birds. He served proudly on the board of Smith Chapel Food Pantry and helped them receive many substantial grants. He also served Monday Creek Township and was instrumental in helping them acquire grant money. David loved trees and was a true craftsman. He made many beautiful furniture pieces and additions to his home, all done with a heart of love. He invested many years of his life cultivating the property he cherished and saw his dream of a bed and breakfast from his home come to pass. David always saw the glass half full. He faced pain and disappointment with hope and gratitude for each day. David loved music, boating, books, the Buckeyes and, in more recent years, the joy of riding bikes anywhere he could find a good trail. His faith and trust in Jesus Christ grew stronger every day. He is already greatly missed by so many who loved him.
David is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Miccoli) Nelson; two daughters, Julie (Matthew) Pepper of McConnelsville, Ohio and Kitty (Tom) Hausfeld of Cincinnati, Ohio; one son, Daniel (Kimberly) Simpson of San Diego, California; ten grandchildren, Ellen King, Laura Graf, Isaac and Samuel Pepper, David and Emily Dunn, Jacob McCaslin, Aria and Remi Simpson, and Jack Hausfeld; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara (Lee) Guzzo of Dublin, Ohio.
Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette Louise Nelson (2006) and one daughter, Joan Louise Dunn-McCaslin (2012).
A private celebration of life pizza party will be held at the residence at a later date.
Arrangements made by Roberts Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
