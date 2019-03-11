Home

David Anderson

David Anderson Obituary
David Anderson, 63, of South Bloomingville, passed away on March 8, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1955 in Pickaway County to Howard and Dorothy (Hedges) Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Fred and Ed Anderson.
David is survived by his wife, Vickie (Hunt) Anderson; children, Sherry, Brenda and Melissa Anderson; grandchildren, Sue, Nicole, Amy, Jerry, Berkley, Stephanie, Mike, Todd and Dean; and by siblings, Bill of Logan, Rich of Rockbridge, John (Chris) of McArthur, Cleona Willard of Rockbridge, and Jeff (Cathy) of Laurelville; and 22 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with burial to follow in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Friday from 4-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019
