David Dean Sycks, age 64, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 21, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
David was born Nov. 26, 1954 in Athens, Ohio, to Francis Sycks and Jean (Stone) Sycks.
He belonged to The Moose; loved motorcycling and auto mechanics; and was a business owner.
Surviving are his wife, Cathy Conner of Logan; children, Christy (Joey Lane) Barker of Canal Winchester, James (Connie Estep) Sycks of Logan, Kari (Brian) Cassley of Fairfield Beach, and Brandon Sycks of Logan; grandchildren, Ashley Barker, Gracie Fullerton, Brooklyn Sycks, and Ethan Townley of Logan; great-grandchild, Kyler Southers of Logan; sister, Linda (John) Judson of Logan; foster brother, Jim Looker of Logan; nieces and nephews; former son-in-law, Jon Barker of Logan; and many friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and stepson, Buddy Roy Blackburn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Mark Barrell officiating.
Burial will be in Shaw Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, and 11 a.m.. to time of service on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019