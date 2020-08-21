1/
David E. New
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Eric "Iron Balls" New, age 48, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Aug. 19, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
David was born Jan. 10, 1972 in Columbus to Buster New and Bonnie New. He loved working on cars and Demolition Derby's.
Surviving are wife of eight years, Billie New; step-daughter, Shyanne Perry of Lancaster; sisters, Kim (Joe) O'Connor of Groveport, Mary New of Groveport; nephews, Kevin (Brittany Kingery) Bentley of Dublin; Michael (Liz) New of Lancaster, Joshua Geiger of Hilliard.
David was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Eric Bentley.
Calling Hours will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan. Masks are encouraged.
The family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved