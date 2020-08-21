David Eric "Iron Balls" New, age 48, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Aug. 19, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
David was born Jan. 10, 1972 in Columbus to Buster New and Bonnie New. He loved working on cars and Demolition Derby's.
Surviving are wife of eight years, Billie New; step-daughter, Shyanne Perry of Lancaster; sisters, Kim (Joe) O'Connor of Groveport, Mary New of Groveport; nephews, Kevin (Brittany Kingery) Bentley of Dublin; Michael (Liz) New of Lancaster, Joshua Geiger of Hilliard.
David was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Eric Bentley.
Calling Hours will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan. Masks are encouraged.
The family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net