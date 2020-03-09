|
David M. Maze, 33, of Logan, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 14, 1986 in Columbus, Ohio, son of Roy M. Maze of Logan, and Sandi L. Siebert (Scott) Jarvis of Logan.
David earned two Associate degrees and currently worked as a Bartender at Urban Bar and Grill in Logan.
His mother Sandi expressed, "You were loved so much by your entire family. You had the purest heart and loved and felt deeply. A one in a million. We will never be able to come to terms with life without you. You will be forever loved and missed. A beautiful soul."
In addition to his parents, he is survived by girlfriend and loving partner, Sagan Wallace of Logan; brother, Daniel (Makiah) Maze of Logan; paternal grandparents, Dan and Ann Maze of Logan; maternal grandmother, Sharon Siebert of Columbus; nephew, Andrew Maze; beloved cousin, Thomas Scholten; many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, George Siebert.
It was the wish of David to be cremated, and no services will be observed at this time.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020