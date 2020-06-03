David R. Freer
David R. Freer, of Nelsonville, died May 23, 2020 at his residence.
Calling hours are 11:30-12:45 at Warren-Brown Funeral Home.
Burial Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Full obit on www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
