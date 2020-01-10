|
David Roy Starkey, age 50, of Gilbert, Arizona, was received into the arms of his loving Savior on Dec. 21, 2019 with his loving wife, Heather, by his side after his long and courageous battle against Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
David was born April 24, 1969 in Lancaster, Ohio to Donald and Marilyn (Howdyshell) Starkey of Logan, Ohio.
He graduated from Logan High School with the Class of 1987 and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in communications from Ohio University in 1991.
During his career in radio, David's voice was on the airwaves in central Ohio on WAIS, WATH, WLGN, 610 WTVN, Arrow 105.7, Channel Z 98.9, Lite FM 93.3 and others. He also taught at the American School of Broadcasting in Columbus, Ohio.
It was through his radio career that he met the love of his life Heather Ann (Ferrell) Starkey during an on-air dating game. They went on a blind date on October 1994 and married on Sept. 13, 1997.
In 2008, David and Heather left the Columbus area and moved to Appleton, Wisconsin, where he attended the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay and earned his Bachelor's Degree in history and education. After relocating to Gilbert, Arizona, David taught sixth grade at the American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona. He was also a member of First Baptist Church in Chandler, Arizona, where he was active in working with the youth.
David will be remembered for his kindness, his amazing sense of humor and his love of life, friends and family. He was also a man with a strong faith and love for Jesus Christ and he proudly shared the gospel and his personal testimony throughout his struggles in life.
David is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years, Heather Starkey of Gilbert, Arizona; and his parents, Donald and Marilyn Starkey of Logan, Ohio. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Duane and Debbie Starkey and Douglas and Danielle Starkey of Logan, Ohio; his sister, Teri Hockman of Middleport, Ohio; and his sister and brother-in-law, Melanie and Tony Basconi of Beckley, West Virginia; his father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Sharon McCray of Heath, Ohio; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Heidi and James Parkinson of Gilbert, Arizona, and Holly and John Collier of Shelby, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews and his loving basset hound, Walter.
David will be reunited in Heaven with his grandparents, Helen and Roy Howdyshell; his brother-in-law, Dennis Hockman; his good friend, John Wright; and his favorite faithful basset, Ripper as well as many other furry friends.
Memorial services celebrating David's life will be held 12 noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home, Lancaster, Ohio.
Friends and family may visit Friday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, David wanted donations made to Scioto Youth Camp in Junction City, c/o Paula Brandon, P.O. Box 2, Rockbridge, Ohio 43149 (Sciotoyouthcamp.org).
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020