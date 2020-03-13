|
|
David S. Taylor, age 65, of Logan, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 12, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
David was born July 15, 1954 in Nelsonville, Ohio, to Fred Taylor and Jane (Koon) Taylor.
He was an ordained minister since Aug. 3, 1974; and he owned and operated, D&D Used Auto Parts and Dave's Auto Sales.
Surviving is his wife, Catherine Taylor; daughters, Amber Taylor and Amy Taylor; stepsons, Terry Friesner and Jonathan Friesner; grandchildren, Kalab Myers, Tommy Myers, Gracelyn Friesner, and Lane Friesner; siblings, Ann (Jack) Kreitzer, Jim Taylor, John (Tina) Taylor, Bonnie (Tom) Price, and Tammy Coe; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Nichole Taylor; sisters, Liz and Wilma; ex-wife Dolly; and sister-in-law, Cathy Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. King Kelly officiating.
Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020