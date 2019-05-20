David "Davie" Thomas Colliton, 74, of Gibisonville, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home with his loving wife, Aneta Whitcraft Colliton, by his side.

Davie was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio to David Arthur Colliton and Marie Goldie Sealy Colliton.

Davie was a graduate of Laurelville High School. Davie loved bowling in his younger years, on many leagues, and even bowled on television. He retired after working 40 years at Anchor Hocking.

He was a gentle and kind man with a heart of gold. He loved music, his church family, friends, and most importantly he loved his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, and friend. He dearly loved his wife Aneta, just celebrating their 50th year anniversary. His love for his sons and grandchildren were the most important part of his life.

He now is in heaven with his son Jason (his buddy) whom he missed so much. He loved the man that his son Matthew has become and his love of sports especially his love of softball and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He was a proud pappy of Justice (Marissa) and Alyson. He was so looking forward to Justice and Marissa's future together, and the terrific girl that Alyson has become. He loved going to Alyson's softball games and was so proud.

His daughter-in-law Kelly was always so attentive, kind and caring to him. His sister-in-law Barbara Whitcraft Sunderlin always felt like Davie was her real brother.

In addition to his wife Aneta, Davie is survived by his son, Matthew David (Kelly) Colliton; grandson, Justice Matthew (Marissa) Colliton; granddaughter, Alyson Kay Colliton; sisters-in-law, Mary Colliton and Barbara (James) Sunderlin; nephews, Adam Colliton, Donald (Rook) Colliton, Cary Colliton, Casey Colliton, Jeff Thompson, and Tom Sunderlin; nieces, Marty Marie Colliton and Joyce Hill; special friends, Marty and Tammy Hall; and many, many special relatives and friends.

Davie was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Leonard Colliton; brothers, Donald Raymond Colliton and Dean William Colliton; sister, Beverly Ann Dupler; in-laws, Leonard and Irene Whitcraft; sister-in-law, Kristy Whitcraft Graf; and nephew, Joe Thompson.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Dan Crawford officiating.

Burial will be in Laurel Township cemetery, Hocking County, Ohio.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the .

