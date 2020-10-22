In the morning hours of Oct. 16, 2020, David W. Dupler unexpectedly left his earthly home and moved into his eternal home in heaven. He lived a life preparing for this move, and, although we are saddened that he has departed so soon, we celebrate that he has achieved his greatest desire, which was to live with Christ forever.
He was born on June 28, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio, and lived his life in the hills of Athens and Hocking County. He was the cherished and beloved son of Ronald B. Dupler and Shelby J. Dupler as well as the loving brother of Steve, Bob, Mark, Don, and Christy Dupler. He would want everyone to know that he was "reborn" as a Christian in the fall of 1976.
Those who knew David appreciated his vast knowledge and life experiences. He was an avid gun collector and taught CCW classes to further gun safety education. Additionally, he served as an advisor for the Ohio University Second Amendment Club. David was a charter member and served on the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway Board. He was involved in law enforcement as he was commissioned as a special deputy of the Athens County Sheriff's Office, graduated at the top of his class from police basic training, and served on the auxiliary with the Athens City Police. During his time at the Athens City Police, David received the second-highest award for valor in addition to the good conduct ribbon.
One of his greatest blessings in life was his 45 years of service to the Athens Bible Church, where he was a member, deacon, and elder. Some highlights of his service to God and his church include pulpit supply, teaching, board membership, heading up the kitchen at summer camps, going on mission trips, and graciously hosting missionaries during their furlough.
David was a 1975 graduate of Nelsonville-York High School. He graduated and held degrees from Hocking College (1977) and Ohio University (1993). He was a dedicated and loyal employee at GTE from 1977-1991 and Ohio University, as an IT network technician, from 1993-2020.
David is survived by his mother, Shelby Dupler, and brothers Steve (Trisha), Bob (Tracey), Mark, and Don as well as eight nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald B. Dupler, and his beloved sister, Christy Lynn Dupler.
David cared about people in the purest way and showed God's love to all he encountered. He loved them for who they were, and, because he wished the best for them, he never asked for anything in return for his service and dedication. In order to honor David's legacy, the family asks that all who knew him take the time to show this same compassion and unconditional love to someone in need.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Athens Bible Church (42 Poston Rd, The Plains, OH, 45780) for missions in David's name.
A private service for immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Athens Bible Church with Pastor William Hixson officiating. The public may view the service via Facebook Live at 11 a.m. If you wish to watch the live stream, please visit the Morrison Funeral Chapel Facebook page in order to do so. Following the private service, a public walkthrough will take place at 11:45 a.m. Then there will be a procession to the Carbon Hill Cemetery for a graveside committal service, which will take place at approximately 1 p.m. The family asks that all who attend the services wear a face covering and social distance as much as possible. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel in Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at the website www.morrisonfc.com
