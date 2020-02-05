|
|
David Wesley Gierhart, 78, of Athens, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Feb. 4, 2020 at Kobacker Hospice in Columbus, Ohio. He passed from heart failure.
A celebration of life will occur on May 30, 2020 at noon at the Lake Hope shelter. We kindly ask you to bring your best Dave stories, appetites and fishing poles - that is just how he would have wanted it.
David was born and raised in Haydenville, Ohio, by Neal and Dorothy (Vollmer) Gierhart and graduated from Logan High School.
He came to Athens to pursue his bachelors degree at Ohio University where he was the first in his family to obtain higher education and graduated with a bachelors in business. It was at Ohio University that he met his beloved wife Kathleen (Bickford) Gierhart. He was an honored member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity where his brothers knew him as "Granny". Together he and his wife raised three children in Athens and fell in love with the community that embraced them with open arms.
Dave believed in the power of community and worked hard to live that value, he served on Athens County City Council, on multiple boards including My Sister's Place, and was always helping others feel welcome. He loved Athens. If you knew Dave, he was the guy that knew most people and was always up for a good laugh. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
David is survived by his wife, Kathleen Gierhart of Athens; son, Bradley (Laura) of Medina, Ohio; son, Wes (Lindsay) of Canton, Ohio; and daughter, Darcey (Chad) of Boulder, Colorado. He was a proud papa to six grandchildren, Tristen, Courtney, Carter, Emma, Luke and Waylon.
In lieu of flowers, please kindly ask you to make a donation in his name to My Sister's Place, PO Box 1158, Athens, Ohio 45701.
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020