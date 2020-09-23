Deberah R Carter 1959- 2020 Deberah R. Carter, 60, of Cheyenne passed away September 20, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Debbie was born December 2, 1959 in Cheyenne to Kay Patrick and Ruthie Lee Carter. She retired as a Certified Nurses Assistant and was a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Russell Wells of Laramie; children, Katrina (Koeal) Braxton of Palm Bay, FL and Trever (Teresa) Wells of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Brock, Jordan, Sierra, Ayrdin, Hadrian, Ryker, J'Niayah and Taidion; siblings, Ronald Williams of Texas, Patricia Carter-Harris and Garrick Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Kenneth Carter and Anna Marie Carter.
Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
Please visit www.schradercares.com
for a live stream link and to offer condolences.