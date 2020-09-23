1/1
Deberah R. Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deberah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deberah R Carter 1959- 2020 Deberah R. Carter, 60, of Cheyenne passed away September 20, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Debbie was born December 2, 1959 in Cheyenne to Kay Patrick and Ruthie Lee Carter. She retired as a Certified Nurses Assistant and was a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Wells of Laramie; children, Katrina (Koeal) Braxton of Palm Bay, FL and Trever (Teresa) Wells of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Brock, Jordan, Sierra, Ayrdin, Hadrian, Ryker, J'Niayah and Taidion; siblings, Ronald Williams of Texas, Patricia Carter-Harris and Garrick Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Kenneth Carter and Anna Marie Carter.

Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery.

Please visit www.schradercares.com for a live stream link and to offer condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved