|
|
Deborah J. Mohney (nee Welch), 66, former resident of Elyria, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Avon Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
She was born June 16, 1953 in Elyria, a place she always called home.
Debbie was a graduate of Elyria High School, class of 1971 and received a Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University and a Master's Degree from the University of Rio Grande. She was proud of being designated both a National Board Certified Teacher and a Master Teacher. She was named to the Logan-Hocking School District Educator Hall of Fame. Deborah spent 43 years proudly educating children in various school districts throughout southeastern Ohio.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. She enjoyed volunteering with the children of Hocking County Children's Chorus.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Walter Welch and Anna L. (nee Kilgore) Welch; sister, Martha; and son, Nicholas Anderson Mohney.
Deborah is survived by her sisters, Darlene (Herbert) Lauffer and Pamela Welch; nephew, Shawn (Charity) Lauffer; and niece, Vera (Adam) Hazlett. She is also survived by many cherished cousins, dear friends, and her chosen and beloved family, Roger, Sheri, Owen, and Raegan Nott.
A funeral service to be held at the St. John Church in Logan, Ohio, with Father Steven Krile officiating will be announced on our website.
Private family graveside service at Brookdale Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the many people who made Deborah's life the joy that it was. www.buschcares.com 440-322-3717
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020