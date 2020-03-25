Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
114 Second Street
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-3717
Service
Private
Brookdale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Mohney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah J. Mohney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah J. Mohney Obituary
Deborah J. Mohney (nee Welch), 66, former resident of Elyria, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Avon Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
She was born June 16, 1953 in Elyria, a place she always called home.
Debbie was a graduate of Elyria High School, class of 1971 and received a Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University and a Master's Degree from the University of Rio Grande. She was proud of being designated both a National Board Certified Teacher and a Master Teacher. She was named to the Logan-Hocking School District Educator Hall of Fame. Deborah spent 43 years proudly educating children in various school districts throughout southeastern Ohio.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. She enjoyed volunteering with the children of Hocking County Children's Chorus.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Walter Welch and Anna L. (nee Kilgore) Welch; sister, Martha; and son, Nicholas Anderson Mohney.
Deborah is survived by her sisters, Darlene (Herbert) Lauffer and Pamela Welch; nephew, Shawn (Charity) Lauffer; and niece, Vera (Adam) Hazlett. She is also survived by many cherished cousins, dear friends, and her chosen and beloved family, Roger, Sheri, Owen, and Raegan Nott.
A funeral service to be held at the St. John Church in Logan, Ohio, with Father Steven Krile officiating will be announced on our website.
Private family graveside service at Brookdale Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the many people who made Deborah's life the joy that it was. www.buschcares.com 440-322-3717
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More
- ADVERTISEMENT -