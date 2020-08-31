1/1
Deborah L. Dexter
Deborah Lynn Dexter, 63, of New Plymouth, Ohio passed away, surrounded by her family, on Aug. 30, 2020 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation.
Debby was born on Aug. 14, 1957 in Logan, Ohio, the daughter of Tom and Evelyn Hatfield Sr.
She was a 1975 graduate of Logan High School. She has worked hard over the years, dabbling in many trades, to provide and support her family, that she loved dearly. Her most recent work was as a former custodian for the Logan Hocking Schools. She attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. She Loved the Lord and lived by Romans 12.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 46 years, Darrell T. Dexter, Jr; children, Thomas (Deborah A.) Dexter, Jessy Dexter and Jacob Dexter; grandchildren, Tommy, Kayla, Brandey, Brandie, and Mikaiah, and Hunter; mother, Evelyn Hatfield; brothers, Tom (Ronda Hardin) Hatfield, Don Hatfield, Val (Connie) Hatfield, and Jeff (Lisa Flory) Hatfield; sisters, Pam (Dean) Sigler and Amy (David) Grove; and several nieces and nephews.
Debby was preceded in death by her father, Tom Hatfield Sr.; brother, Timothy Hatfield; sisters-in-law, Cookie Hatfield and Cindy Hatfield; niece, Lacey Grove; nephews, Jordan Grove, and Charlie Campbell; and grandmother-in-law, Thelma F. Dexter.
Calling hours will be Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Mask and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with Debby's funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at:  www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
