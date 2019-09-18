|
|
Debra Ann Hudnall, age 59, of Logan, formerly of the Athens area, passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, Sept. 16, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan.
Born Aug. 20, 1960 in Athens, she was the daughter of Zora Scott Hudnall of Athens and the late Paul O. Hudnall.
She attended Chauncey-Dover Elementary School and Beacon School. She was formerly employed at Hocking Valley Cleaning Service. She attended several prayer services and dinners at churches in the east Logan area.
In addition to her mother, Debra is survived by her fiancÃ©, Patrick William Anderson; two sisters, Lona (Dan) Coen of Athens, and Meta (David) Stover of Millfield; a brother, Raymond (Mary) Hudall of Athens; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Jessica Saunders and Matthew Lanning, and their families.
She is preceded in death by her father; a niece, Jackie Rae Stover; and an uncle, Ronald O. Hudnall.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield.
Friends may call Thursday 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019