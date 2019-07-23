|
Debra Ann (Fox) Souders, 66, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
She was born Oct. 9, 1952 in Lancaster.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles E. Fox and Janet (Saunders-Fox) Hamilton; sister, Marla (Fox-Strausbaugh); brother in law, William F. Hemrick; grandparents, Audrey (Fisher) Saunders and Ann (Olive) Gaver.
Deb is survived by her son, Edward Eric Souders; grandsons, Bryan (Elizabeth Wade), Christopher (Tori), Robert (Aubrey), Justin (Haley), Shane (Cassie Hopkins) Souders; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Rylan, Olivia, Serenity, Wyatt, Alyssa, Aunna, and Gabriel; sisters, Vicki (Ed) Wolcoski, Brenda Fox; nephews, Robert and Marlan Daniels; and stepfather, Ronald Hamilton.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Cremation has been arranged in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
Published in Logan Daily News on July 25, 2019