Debra Jo Eckelberry
Debra Jo Eckelberry, age 63, of Logan, Ohio passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 10, 1957 in Fairfield, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late William Roger and Eva Oleta (Shelton) Eckelberry.
Debra is survived by two sisters, Sharon Ann Scribner of Logan, and Bonnie K. (John) Hahn, also of Logan; three nephews, Jacob Hahn, Brandon Hahn, and Steven Scribner; two great-nephews; and one great-niece.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery with Joshua N. Martin officiating.
Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



Published in Logan Daily News from May 26 to May 29, 2020.
