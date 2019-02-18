|
Debra Sue Lehman, age 37, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Feb. 17, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Debra was born Dec. 28, 1981 in Logan, Ohio, to Yancey Lehman and Debra Nelson Lehman.
Surviving are her children, Chelsea Shoults, Alexis Shoults, Trinity Waits, Hannah Waits, Kolton Black, and Shayla Black; expecting her first grandchild Layla Emery Henson; grandfather, Don Lehman; brothers, Donald Lehman and Yancey Lehman Jr.; sister, Jessica Lehman; several aunts and uncles; and several nieces and nephews.
Debra was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Sheila Engle and Nancy Lehman; uncle, Robert Nelson; and cousins, Gary Nelson Jr. and Martha Coakley.
Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019