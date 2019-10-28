|
|
Delores Reid, 80, of South Bloomingville passed away on Oct. 26, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1938 in Bamshea, Kentucky, to Fred and Ella (Sloan) Blackburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Delores is survived by her husband, Harry Reid; children, Brenda (Richard) Seiler, Mary (Tom) Francis, Crystal (Larry) Stevens; grandchildren, Amber, Robert, Michael, Salina, Naomi; five great-grandchildren; and by sister, Arizona Francis.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Darbyville Community Church, 16821 Main Street, Williamsport, Ohio, 43164.
Burial will follow in Muhlenburg Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019