Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Dennis L. Jenkins

Dennis L. Jenkins Obituary
Dennis L. Jenkins, 71, of Laurelville, met his savior on July 19, 2019.
He was born Oct. 4, 1947, in Adelphi, to Perry and Jeannie (Greeno) Jenkins. He served 5½ years in the Army with military tours in Vietnam. He was retired from RCA. Dennis was an avid hunter and loved riding his trike with his fellow bikers.
He was married to Janet (Ebert) Jenkins, who survives. Also surviving are sons Gary (Kim) Pritchard, Brian (Theresa) Jenkins, daughter Cindy (Tony) Schwalbauch, sister Marilyn (Wayne) Bussert, brothers Bobby (Patty), Perry Dean and Jimmy (Carrie) Jenkins, brother-in-law Mike Ebert, special friend Randy Miller and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dennis also had six grandchildren and five great grandchildren whom he loved deeply.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mark Jenkins and sisters Elaine Morrison and Sharon Louise Jenkins.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with Pastor James Vandagriff officiating. Burial to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Tuesday from 12 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 471 E. Broad St., Suite 1630, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on July 23, 2019
