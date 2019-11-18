|
Dennis Wayne McCune, age 68, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 12, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Dennis was born Nov. 9, 1951 in Hocking County, Ohio to Merl Richard McCune and Marian (Neff) McCune-Bigham.
He was a graduate of Logan High School and Tri-County Vocational School. Dennis worked with his father at McCune Implement John Deere Sales, and Diamond Power in Lancaster.
Surviving are brother, Steve (Linda Amnah) McCune; sisters, Judy (Erwin) McCune Wolfe, Linda (John) McCune Distel; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Alex and Bertha McCune and Harry and Gladys Neff; and brothers, Donald McCune and Dave McCune.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Steve Hubbard officiating.
Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 from 5-8 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. to the time of service.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019