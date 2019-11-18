Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Dennis W. McCune


1951 - 2019
Dennis W. McCune Obituary
Dennis Wayne McCune, age 68, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 12, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Dennis was born Nov. 9, 1951 in Hocking County, Ohio to Merl Richard McCune and Marian (Neff) McCune-Bigham.
He was a graduate of Logan High School and Tri-County Vocational School. Dennis worked with his father at McCune Implement John Deere Sales, and Diamond Power in Lancaster.
Surviving are brother, Steve (Linda Amnah) McCune; sisters, Judy (Erwin) McCune Wolfe, Linda (John) McCune Distel; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Alex and Bertha McCune and Harry and Gladys Neff; and brothers, Donald McCune and Dave McCune.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Steve Hubbard officiating.
Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 from 5-8 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. to the time of service.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019
