Diane J. (Clayburn) Kaysen 1949- 2020 Diane Kaysen, 70, completed her earthly journey September 24, 2020. Her journey began on November 21, 1949 in Wilmette, Illinois, the daughter of Jean and Earl Clayburn. As a young girl, her family moved to Denver, Colorado graduating from South High School, and later attained Bachelor and Master Degrees from the University of Denver in Business and Applied Communications respectively. Her next journey stop was to Cheyenne, Wyoming, a place she loved to call my home. A lifelong learner, Diane also earned an Associates Degree in Art from Laramie County Community College.
Diane's many talents, especially working with people, provided careers with the State of Wyoming, the Laramie County Library, Cheyenne LEADS, and the Public Service Company of Colorado.
In September 1990 she married, the love of her life, Richard Kaysen sharing thirty marvelous and blessed years together. They were one in love, sharing and caring for one another.
Diane had a passion for the arts and education. She was an artist working in various mediums, and loved to express herself in paintings and drawings with an appreciation for nature and western culture. Although her talent was easily recognized and appreciated, she rarely parted with any of her creations except as gifts. Diane loved to travel and had a talent that she was able to share her travel experiences through her art work; quiet expressions.
Her ultimate passion was family and she cared deeply for those who proceeded her in her journey, and especially those that she has helped prepare their paths. Diane's survivors are husband, Richard Kaysen; children, Aaron Kemp (Violeta), Jennifer Kemp (Lowell), Travis Kaysen (Tami), Tara Hinsch (Sebastian), and grandchildren Avery Kemp, Makenna Kemp, Elliott Kaysen, and Jaxson Kaysen. Her love and caring were immeasurable.
Diane had another family she cared for and that is her Family of Friends. The friends many, many in number brought happiness and peace to her life. Please know you are appreciated beyond words.
Although we say farewell to one of God's great creations, we know she remains happy and vibrant as ever. A private family service will be held with a celebration of life to be held at a future date. Service arrangements are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com
.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Diane, her family requests that donations be made to the Diane Kaysen's "Incite the Muse" and the Kaysen's Chemo Team Scholarships at the Laramie County Community College Foundation, and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum.