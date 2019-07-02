Dick Glenn Morgan, age 91, of Logan, Ohio, passed away July 2, 2019 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.

Dick was born May 16, 1928 in Greendale, Ohio to Ray Morgan and Laura (Gill) Morgan. He was a founding member of the South Logan Church of Christ; and was a retired truck driver for Keynes Mill in Logan.

Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Daisy Morgan; children, Patty (Steve) Dupler of Logan, Mike (Bobbi) Morgan of Logan, Steve Morgan of Columbus, and Dennis (Anna) Morgan of Logan; stepson, Danny (Amy) Davis of Sunbury; stepdaughters, Joy (Chuck) Green of Centerburg, and Diane (John) Easterday of Delaware; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; several step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Stephanie) Morgan Jr. of Logan; sisters, Joann Chevalier of Crooksville, and Betty Jones of New Lexington; and many other family and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 57 years, Grace Morgan, who passed away in 2004; son ,Terry Morgan; and stepson, Roger Davis; five sisters; and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the South Logan Church of Christ, Logan, Ohio with Minister Jason Hoeflich officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019, and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the South Logan Church of Christ, 13816 Walhonding Ave., Logan, Ohio 43138.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on July 6, 2019