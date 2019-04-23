Doid F. McCandlish Sr., 87, of Junction City, went home to The Lord on Good Friday, April 19 after a very long battle with COPD. He passed away at the FAIRHOPE Pickering House in Lancaster.

He was born June 27, 1931 in Junction City. He was a 1950 graduate of Lancaster High School and went on to proudly serve our country in the Navy from 1951-1955, stationed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on the USS Sierra AD 18.

When his father owned Stuart Burial Vaults in Bremen, Doid worked as the manager there for many years. He also worked as a welder for Gary Mayer Welding, and was owner of The Country Stove Shop 1978-1992. When he was active, he loved traveling, boating and just having fun.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Jeanie (Wright) McCandlish; son, Doid (Robin) McCandlish Jr. of Bremen; daughter, Tammy (Pat) Hankins of Virginia Beach, Virginia; granddaughters, Tami (Charlie) Smith of Newark, Mattie (Tony) Little of Tarlton, Taryn (Marc) Massey of Virginia Beach, Virginia; great-granddaughters, Marilla, Aubri, and Emersyn; nephew, Trent Snider of Columbus; stepson, Rick (Summer) Corey of Bremen; lifelong friend Willard Hartman; and close friend Mike Dibari.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy (Drumm) McCandlish; and sister, Bernita Snider.

The family would like to give many thanks to the staff at FAIRHOPE Hospice.

At his request, there will be no services and cremation has been accorded by J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Shawnee.

The family asks that donations be made in honor of Doid to John Hagee Ministries atJHM.org/Donate or by calling 1-800-854-9899. Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019