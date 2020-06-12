Dolores Ann Belcher, 85, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Arbors at Carroll in Carroll, Ohio.
Born Jan. 13, 1935 in Ellendale, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Beatrice (Andrie) Savage.
Dolores retired as a utility worker from the Logan Goodyear and Tire Rubber Company after 30 years of service. She greatly enjoyed playing bingo.
Dolores is survived by four daughters, Barbara Sue (David) Stivison, of Logan, Ohio, Peggy Ann (Albert) Ervin, of Lancaster, Ohio, Diane K. (Glenn) Belcher, of Lancaster, Ohio, and special daughter, Phyllis M. (Mike) Guisinger, of Logan, Ohio; six grandchildren, Chad and Tia Bailey, Deserae Belcher, Andrew Thompson, Scott Lindinger and Mandi Tripp; nine great-grandchildren, Camry Tolliver, Carmen Hoskins, Cody and Chase Bailey, Allison and Lydia Tripp and Savannah Stivison, Michaela Thompson, Tyler Wright; and her beloved pet, Duke.
Besides her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Belcher (2000); one daughter, Sandra Lee Lindinger; and son-in-law, Albert Ervin.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio.
A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in Salem Cemetery, Milton Township, Jackson County, Ohio with Pastor Don Downs officiating.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com.
Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.