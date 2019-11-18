|
Don Duane Sowers, age 64, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Nov. 17, 2019 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Don was born Sept. 1, 1955 in Columbus Ohio to Jacob Sowers and Lela Sowers (Todd).
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Sowers; sons, Anthony and Michael Sowers; brother, Frank Sowers; sister, Cathrine (Dennis) Marcum; grandchildren, Kyler, Kameron, Kortney, and Kaden Sowers; and dogs, Bo, Buddy, and Raff.
Don was preceded in death by parents; and brothers, Douglas and Jake Sowers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Betty Brooks and Ron Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery following the funeral service.
Calling hours will be observed 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019