Donald Eugene Ervin "Don" died on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. After suffering from dementia for the past three years, Don passed comfortably at the Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia. In his last weeks, Don was visited by family and longtime friends.
Don was born in Union Furnace, Ohio on Aug. 16, 1936. He grew up in the Hocking Valley with his brothers Bill, Bob, Ken, and his sister Lou, along with his lifelong friend, Ed Lattimer. Don graduated from Logan High School in 1954 as senior class president and valedictorian. After high school, he entered the Navy and served two years in Okinawa as a communications specialist and played golf as often as possible. While in Okinawa, Don scored a rare hole-in-one on a par 4 hole.
Following his service in the Navy, Don attended college at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio before moving to Alexandria, Virginia, where he began a career in banking, working his way up from bank teller to bank president. While working in banking, Don was top in his class earning a degree in finance from LSU, but as a lifelong Ohio State Buckeye fan, he was never tempted to cheer for the Tigers.
Over a 28-year career in banking, he helped found and lead several community banks in Northern Virginia including Town & Country Bank, Enterprise Bank, Arlington Bank, and Alliance Bank. Don particularly enjoyed providing the financing to help small business owners get started and grow. In 1986, Don was named Small Business Advocate of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
After retiring from banking in 1987, Don led a group of investors to purchase automotive service franchisor Precision Tune located in Beaumont, Texas. The company was moved to Sterling, Virginia where Don served as President and CEO until 1993. Don and his wife Margaret helped organize and operate the Interfaith Relief Center in Leesburg, Virginia to provide food and home supplies to families in need. After retiring from Precision Tune, Don and Margaret moved to Warrenton, Virginia.
Don was an avid golfer and "scratch" player most of his life. He was an excellent pool player and skilled bowler. He credited these abilities to having grown up in his youth as a golf caddie, working in a pool hall racking balls, and spending time setting pins in the Logan bowling alley.
Don was highly regarded by business associates and friends alike as perpetually positive and a natural, charismatic leader. He instilled confidence in all those around him. He was well loved by his family, especially his four grandchildren who will remember him as good at card tricks, a patient golf teacher, someone who made their time with him into exciting little adventures, kind, genuinely cheerful, big-hearted, loving, and never failing to make them smile. He was also known to love watching a good western movie with his grandson, preferable one starring John Wayne.
Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret; son, David (Suzanne) of Chicago, Illinois, son Jim (Caroline) of Washington, D.C.; his four grandchildren, Elizabeth, William, Emily, and Saunders; and his faithful dog Charlie.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 16, 2019