Donald L. Vickroy, of Circleville, Ohio, passed on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Logan Elm Health Care.
He was born in Deming, New Mexico, on Oct.18, 1944, the son of Juanita (Clark) and Henry Vickroy.
Don was a 1962 graduate of Circleville High School, and also attended the Ohio University at the Lancaster branch. Don worked at Owens Illinois and then Georgia Pacific for 40 years, serving in positions of sales, plant superintendent at Lufkin, Texas, and Circleville plant.
Don was preceded in death by parents; brother, Bob; son, Gary Lee; daughter, Lisa Kay Elliot; and first wife, Sharon (Ratcliff).
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Diana Sue (Radabaugh); grandchildren, Cory Rutter (Jessica Smith) and Brock Moats; great-granddaughters, Haliee and Harley Rutter; great-grandsons, Hayden and Hunter Rutter; stepdaughter, Jamie (Bryan) Kuhn; step-granddaughter, Reagan Kuhn; step-grandson, Bryan Tanner Kuhn; sister, Vanessa (Terry) Brown, of Waverly; and cousin, Sharon (Curt) Smith; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Don's favorite past times were four-wheeling with his tricked-out Jeep down by the Scioto River and his true pride was his checkmate boat "showtime". He loved to work in his garage on car engines, riding mowers, weed whackers, you name it - he fixed it himself.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Allen; Ruthann C. Kennedy APRN-CNP at OSU East for his care. Thanks to Logan Elm Care Center and Heartland Hospice.
Special thanks to Gary and Bev Agin, Dale and Nancy Parish, Judy Hatfield, Kelly Hill, Kathy Berrigan, Roger Gloyd and neighbor, Dean Rinehart, for your support these last few months.
Cremation has been observed.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Pickaway County Community Action Food Pantry or the charity on one's choice.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
He was born in Deming, New Mexico, on Oct.18, 1944, the son of Juanita (Clark) and Henry Vickroy.
Don was a 1962 graduate of Circleville High School, and also attended the Ohio University at the Lancaster branch. Don worked at Owens Illinois and then Georgia Pacific for 40 years, serving in positions of sales, plant superintendent at Lufkin, Texas, and Circleville plant.
Don was preceded in death by parents; brother, Bob; son, Gary Lee; daughter, Lisa Kay Elliot; and first wife, Sharon (Ratcliff).
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Diana Sue (Radabaugh); grandchildren, Cory Rutter (Jessica Smith) and Brock Moats; great-granddaughters, Haliee and Harley Rutter; great-grandsons, Hayden and Hunter Rutter; stepdaughter, Jamie (Bryan) Kuhn; step-granddaughter, Reagan Kuhn; step-grandson, Bryan Tanner Kuhn; sister, Vanessa (Terry) Brown, of Waverly; and cousin, Sharon (Curt) Smith; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Don's favorite past times were four-wheeling with his tricked-out Jeep down by the Scioto River and his true pride was his checkmate boat "showtime". He loved to work in his garage on car engines, riding mowers, weed whackers, you name it - he fixed it himself.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Allen; Ruthann C. Kennedy APRN-CNP at OSU East for his care. Thanks to Logan Elm Care Center and Heartland Hospice.
Special thanks to Gary and Bev Agin, Dale and Nancy Parish, Judy Hatfield, Kelly Hill, Kathy Berrigan, Roger Gloyd and neighbor, Dean Rinehart, for your support these last few months.
Cremation has been observed.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Pickaway County Community Action Food Pantry or the charity on one's choice.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from May 8 to May 11, 2020.