Donald Lewis Ward Jr., 62, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence.
Born Au. 26, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Donald Lewis and stepmother, Betty Lou (Coneby) Ward Sr.
Donald had worked as a former heavy equipment operator for the Shelly Gravel Company.
Donald is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Michelle (Douglas) Rausch, of Marysville, Ohio. He will be greatly missed by a host of family, friends and neighbors.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements made by Roberts Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
.